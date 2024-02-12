AFCON: Here is the full list of award winners

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON trophy to the host nation, Ivory Coast
The Ivorians wonwon their third AFCON title against Nigeria 2-1 through goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller
Below is the full list of awards handed out at the AFCON finals
Ecobank Best Goalkeeper
Ronwen Williams – South Africa
Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award
South Africa
Puma Golden Boot winner
Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)
Puma Silver Boot winner
Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)
Puma Bronze boot winner
Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)
TotalEnergies Man of the competition
William Troost-EkongWilliam Troost-Ekong – Nigeria
Best Young Player award
Simon Adingra – Ivory CoastB
Best Coach award
Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast