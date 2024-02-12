AFCON: Here is the full list of award winners

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON trophy to the host nation, Ivory Coast

The Ivorians wonwon their third AFCON title against Nigeria 2-1 through goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller

Below is the full list of awards handed out at the AFCON finals

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-EkongWilliam Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Ivory CoastB

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast