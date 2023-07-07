Adozillion Homes repositions for Nigeria’s competitive real estate market

Adozillion Homes, a luxury real estate company in Lagos, is repositioning its business model to play actively in the Nigeria competitive real estate sector with the appointment of Nollywood actor and model, Uche Montana as brand ambassador.

“We believe in aligning the right person with our luxury real estate brand. Uche Montana, as a Nollywood star, epitomizes the luxury and sophistication that we represent as a company. Her ability to inspire and motivate her audience through her talent demonstrates her alignment with our values,” Simon Adozi, MD/ CEO, Adozillion Homes, said at the recent unveiling held at the company’s headquarters in Ikate, Lekki.

When asked about the rationale behind choosing Uche Montana as the brand ambassador, Adozi shed light on the company’s aspirations and the impact of having Uche Montana as an ambassador will differentiate the brand from other luxury real estate brands. According to him, Uche Montana’s reputation and influence within the industry will foster trust among potential customers.

He explained further that the Nigerian real estate market is highly competitive, and having Uche Montana as brand ambassador will help Adozillion Homes stand out from the crowd. Adozi disclosed further that Adozillion Homes boasts an impressive portfolio comprising three ambitious projects: The Mufasa Apartments, Monte Carlo Lagos, and Eco-Value Garden City. “Each project embodies unique qualities that contribute to the national development and welfare of Nigerian citizens”.

Uche Montana, known for her award-winning performances and embodiment of luxury and elegance, expressed her delight during the unveiling ceremony. She emphasized her eagerness to surpass all expectations and embrace the business and partnership opportunity as the official ambassador of Adozillion Homes.

“The company’s commitment to national development, job creation, and sustainable development practices aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The company aims to provide luxury products that cater to both elite clientele and a broader population,” Montana said.