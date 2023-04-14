Adidas opens new retail outlet in Lagos to expand market frontier

Determined to provide customers with an immersive and community-driven shopping experience, Adidas, a global sports brand, has opened a flagship store in the heart of Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new retail outlet, which is the 4th Adidas store to open in partnership with BrandCo in Nigeria, is the largest and first of its kind in West Africa.

Adidas, a German company, is a global leader in the sporting goods industry and has through huge investment employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €22.5 billion in 2022.

Tosin Oshinowo, founder of CMDesign Atelier, who conceptualised the Adidas Lagos Flagship store, said it was built with inclusivity in mind, describing the out as a shopping destination, and a community hub that features a sports café, basketball court that merges sports and fashion in one location.

“With the opening of the Adidas Lagos Flagship store, the brand continues to show its commitment to sustainability and innovation on the African continent and finds a perfect home in Lagos: a metropolis bursting with creative energy and resilience, a city where impossible is nothing,” Oshinowo added.

Oshinowo, who is known for designs that prioritise sustainability, resilience and poise, having won numerous awards both locally and internationally, further said that the building’s façade draws inspiration from iconic Lagos’ Makoko corrugated roofing, and the design incorporates innovative building materials and energy-efficient systems.

According to her, the Adidas Lagos Flagship store in Victoria Island, Lagos has something for everyone and it features a wide selection of sport and lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children including other sought-after collections.

“The launch itself was a mix of sports, culture and creativity. The store was alive with energy as guests explored the many exciting features of the new location and exclusive Adidas collections on offer. To elevate the authentic stories and voices of the community, Adidas collaborated with local creatives, sports enthusiasts and artists,” she said.

During the launch, guests were treated to thrilling performances by local sports freestylers and experienced immersive creative installations by local artists Osa-7, Chinelo Ezewudo, Gbolahan Ayoola and Dennis Osadebe.