Adesola Ajayi appointed VC for First Technical University

Adesola Ajayi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan by the governing council.

Olanike Adeyemo, the protem council chairman of the First Technical University stated this on behalf of the council in a statement made available to the media.

According to the statement, Ajayi will succeed Ayobami Salami the pioneer vice-chancellor of the university.

The First Technical University established in 2012 and located at Ibadan during the tenure of Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State is one of the tertiary educational institutions owned by the state government.

Read also: Oyo Government shuts down illegal tertiary institution in Oke-Ogun

The protem council chairman in the statement explained that the appointment of Ajayi followed the council’s consideration of the recommendation of the joint council and senate selection board.

“The appointment of Ajayi is for a single term of five years. And the appointment will take effect from May 9, 2022,” she said.

It was gathered that Ajayi emerged after a rigorous exercise in accordance with the University’s establishment laws.

Before his appointment, Ajayi was the deputy vice-chancellor of the university. He is a graduate of Agricultural Science, with specialisation in plant science (First Class Honours) with the best overall result in the Faculty of Agriculture of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1991.

The Igbojaye in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State’s born also obtained from the same OAU the M.Phil. (Plant Science) degree with specialisation in plant breeding/seed production in 1997. He got his doctorate degree in Agricultural Science from Christian Albrecht University, Kiel, Germany in 2003.