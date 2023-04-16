Adegbite urges next administration to build bridges across Nigeria

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, Stephen Adegbite, has called on the next administration at the federal level to build bridges across the different socio-cultural groups towards reuniting the country for holistic growth and development.

“We should bring everybody on board. Nobody can solve the problem of Nigeria alone. All of us will solve it together” he said.

According to him, “The moment we can do that we’ll have a better Nigeria and it’s going to be well with all and sundry in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.”

Adegbite made the call during the Providence News 21 years Thanksgiving/Appreciation service and inaugural PROKIHA Lecture, held recently in Lagos.

He also urged politicians and some clerics to be mindful of their statements and avoid heating up the polity.

This is coming on the back of the post-elections pemutations by both politicians and clerics following the outcomes of the 2023 general election.

“So, they need to be careful. And we must not mislead the people,” he said.

According to Adegbite, politicians and clerics should desist from making unguided statements that are capable of threatening the peace of the country.

“And if we have voted and INEC has announced the results; we should give peace a chance. Everyone has a place to seek relief and that is the tribunal. Once you are in the tribunal, then we should not cause any mayhem in the society. We should allow people to go about their normal business.

“If there is no peace there is nobody that will be able to move around. So, let us encourage our people to continue to pray together and also say to the winner that they must be magnanimous in victory,” Adegbite said.

John Osa-Oni, the presiding Archbishop, Vineyard Christian Ministries and deputy national president (South-West) Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), spoke on a reward system that recognises professional services

“Give a good reward; give something that will appreciate the profession,” Osa-Oni, who was represented by Philip Modo, senior pastor, Siloam Missions International.

Speaking further on gratitude, Osa-Oni urged the participants to as a matter of necessity learn to give gratitude to God, and individuals that have been used in one way or the other to bless them.