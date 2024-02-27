Adamawa, Jos, Gombe, others to see blackout Tuesday – TCN

Communities in Adamawa, Jos, Taraba, and Gombe states will have a four-hour power outage on Tuesday. The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced this on Monday through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

Mbah explained that the outage is because the TCN maintenance crew will be testing and starting to use a new device, the 330kV Red Phase current transformer, at Gombe Transmission Substation from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.

During this time, the Jos and Yola electricity distribution companies won’t be able to provide electricity to customers in Gombe, Biu, Potiskum, Yola, Savannah, Jalingo, Mayo-Belwa, and Damaturu towns.

While apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the outages, the TCN emphasized the importance of maintenance to keep power installations in good condition.

The statement read, “The maintenance crew of the Transmission Company of Nigeria will test and commission the new 330kV Red phase current transformer at Gombe Transmission Substation from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

“Regrettably, Jos Disco and Yola DisCos will be unable to supply electricity to its customers within Gombe, Biu, Potiskum, Yola, Savannah, Jalingo, Mayo-belwa and Damaturu towns in four hours.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas. Please note that these maintenances are important to make sure equipment is in good condition in order to supply bulk electricity to consumers.”