Adamawa: INEC suspends REC over illegal declaration of winner of guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State to stay away from the commission’s office in the north-eastern state.

Ari had declared Aisha Dahiru-Binani, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the Adamawa State governorship re-run election while result collation was still ongoing.

Consequently, the commission suspended further result collation and ordered the REC and other officials involved in what it termed “usurpation of the power of the returning officer,” to report to the INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

The commission had also described Ari’s declaration of Dahiru-Binani as the winner of the re-run poll as “null, void and of no effect”.

Rose Oriaran-Anthony, secretary to the commission in letter on Monday asked the REC to steer clear from office and directed the administrative secretary to take full charge in Adamawa State with immediate effect.

The letter reads in parts: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The administrative secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”