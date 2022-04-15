Acquire skills alongside schooling, Wemi Jones advises students

Students in Kogi State have been advised to add vocational training to their academic career for self reliance and sustenance.

Wemi Jones, Kogi State Commissioner for Education, pointed out that students could make judicious use of short breaks available to them while in school to learn vocations that could open multiple paths of success to them.

He gave the advice when he received the Junior Engineers, Technologists and Scientists Club (JETS) from Army Day Secondary School, Lokoja, who were in the ministry on Monday to showcase products made by their members.

The students presented a portrait of the commissioner drawn by Abdullahi Zaid Mohammed and Ayo Alaba and displayed the petroleum jelly, liquid soap, polish, perfume and bread they had made from cassava.

He congratulated the students for the wholesome development, and encouraged them to keep doing more to become better in their vocations.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration encourages total education, especially one tilted towards vocation acquisition and all round development of students; promising that the ministry would support the students to become better. He charged other students in the state to learn from the example of the JETS Club and develop their talents into skills that would make way for them in the future.

Earlier, Amina Faith Ajayi, coordinator, JETS Club, said they were in the ministry to solicit for help in packaging their products to make them more presentable, adding that they were seeking for assistance to procure a mixer to make production of bread easier and that the club could achieve much more with the machine.

Ajayi also pointed out that some parents who had learned skills from the students were already making meaningful income from their businesses, while the club is further exploring some new areas.

Victoria Abuh, member of the JETS Club, explained that she gained tremendous knowledge on various uses of cassava through the activities of the club and has been able to contribute to the family income in her own little way.