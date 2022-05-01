Accelerate launches subscription video on-demand platform to promote African narrative

Accelerate, Nigeria’s digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform powered by Access Bank, has launched Accelerate Plus, its Premier subscription video on-demand platform to promote Africa’s beauty, richness, and nuances.

The platform, which includes fan favorites like The Shade Corner, Visa on Arrival, and The Olive, among many others, is set to feature an ensemble of carefully curated high-quality African content available on mobile device.

Colette Otusheso, Accelerate’s chief executive officer, stated at the launch event: “Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content for us. It serves as a catalyst for highlighting and promoting an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions. For this purpose, we have taken deliberate steps to curate authentic and exciting content for Africa by Africans, as well as to create a portal for the rest of the world to access premium African content from anywhere in the world.”

She went on to reaffirm Accelerate’s ongoing commitment to the development and support of African filmmakers and the creative industry by encouraging African filmmakers and content creators to collaborate with Accelerate to bring this vision to life.

“Accelerate is determined to create a hub of positive entertainment and empowering content where diverse stories and experiences are told and shared to spark meaningful and transformative conversations. Accelerate Plus is both convenient and affordable, thanks to its unbeatable subscription fees.

“Payments can be made from anywhere in the world, and any device can connect to a world of exclusive African entertainment (PC, Mobile or tablet). Africa is available to watch from anywhere! The subscription packages are broken down into annual and monthly subscription with an option for auto renewal. If you live outside Nigeria, you can access the Accelerate Plus platform on the website for $54.99 and a monthly subscription payment of $4.99,” she explained.

She further explained that people residing within Nigeria with Access bank account can subscribe for N100 monthly and for non-Access bank account holders’ N500.

Accelerate Plus will be the home of undiluted African content, including Accelerate original content, such as fan favourite The Olive, and a diverse selection of TV shows, dramas, and lifestyle content curated from across Africa.