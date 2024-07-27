Hardship: Nationwide protests by youths are ill-timed – Auwal Musa

Auwal Musa Mohammed, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police at the weekend that the ‘hardship and end bad governance’ protest scheduled to be held nationwide on 1st August 2024 by Nigerian youths is Ill-Timed.

He said that the planned nationwide peaceful protests by the youths would worsen the current situation being faced by Nigerians in the country.

The police commissioner, Auwal made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the public relations officer of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

He, however, tasked any group that is ready for the protest to provide the command with valid information.

According to him: “The information includes: Proposed protest routes and assembly points, expected duration of the protest, Names and contact details of protest leaders and organizers, Measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for potential troublemakers.

He noted that “after providing information to the police, then the command will be able to: Deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety, Designate specific routes and areas for the protest to avoid conflicts with other events or activities, Establish clear communication channels with protest leaders to address any concerns or issues that may arise and also Minimize the risk of violence, property damage, or other criminal activity.

“The Command has been closely monitoring the developments and the varying intentions behind the planned demonstrations. Adding that in recent weeks, a spectrum of calls for protests has been observed, ranging from peaceful demonstrations to those advocating for violence, inspired by recent events in Kenya. Alarmingly, some individuals have been promoting peaceful protests with underlying violent motives, raising concerns about the sincerity of their intentions”

“The patriotic gesture of some citizens who have decided to withdraw from the protest in the interest of the country, recognizing the hidden agendas and the ignorance of those advocating for violence, cannot be overemphasized. It is expedient to nip this threat in the bud following credible intelligence indicating the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the planned protests”

“The Command urges the general public to exercise restraint and reconsider their participation in any protest group. While alerting the public to the sinister motives of certain groups intent on causing chaos, the Command reiterates its position that even peaceful protests might be ill-timed under the current circumstances. Therefore, the Command will not tolerate any acts of violence, destruction of public infrastructure, private property, or looting of businesses”

CP Auwal Musa Mohammed also encouraged all protesters to cooperate with law enforcement obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly, adding that this cooperation is essential to guarantee a safe and successful exercise of their rights.

He also urged residents to go about their lawful activities and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.