ACCA – ANAN sign MOU on developing accountancy, finance profession in Nigeria

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the accountancy and finance profession and collaborate to achieve their organization objectives.

Other areas of focus are – research, development of intellectual properties, publications, roundtables and focus studies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President ANAN, Muhammed Mainoma,a Professor noted we are living in a changing world which has been fast tracked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current clime he noted is requiring new skill sets and competencies for the accountancy and finance professional to deliver value and economic growth. Collaborating with ACCA is therefore part of our strategic objective of driving value through partnerships.

The agreement he further explained is in line with both ACCA and ANAN’s vision of developing the accountancy profession.

Also speaking at the event, the country head, ACCA Nigeria, Tom Isibor remarked that the MOU presents a unique opportunity for both bodies to align and leverage their resources, collateral and network to promote collaborative efforts on key areas of mutual interest, particularly the development of well-rounded accountants and finance professionals in Nigeria.

The partnership kicked off in November 2020 with a conference on Sustainable Public Finance organized by both bodies in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and The Bureau of Public Sector Reforms (BPSR) in Abuja.