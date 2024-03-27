Abure re-elected LP national chairman despite labour opposition

Julius Abure, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) has been re-elected for a second term by a unanimous affirmation of delegates.

His election took place despite opposition from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against the current convention and Abure’s decision to seek a second term in office.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure the winner during the party’s national convention that held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Abure has been having a running battle with the NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero.

The NLC has called for Abure’s resignation as party chairman and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.