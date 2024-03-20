Labour Party slams NLC president, Ajaero over invasion of party’s secretariat

The Labour Party has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of an unauthorised entry and damage of properties at its national headquarters.

The party criticised Joe Ajaero, the NLC president for his recent behavior towards workers and the government.

On Tuesday, the NLC instructed its members to mobilise workers and block access to LP secretariats nationwide in protest of the party’s upcoming national convention scheduled for March 27.

A circular co-signed by the chairman and secretary of the NLC Political Commission, Titus Amba, and Chris Uyot, also demanded the immediate resignation or removal of the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, citing alleged financial misconduct and disrespect towards Ajaero.

On Wednesday, a group of protesting NLC members assembled at the LP national headquarters in Abuja, singing solidarity songs and calling for the dismissal of the party leadership.

They were, however, prevented from gaining access to the party secretariat by security operatives posted to the area to maintain order.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party’s national publicity secretary, questioned Ajaero’s leadership over individuals with known affiliations to other political parties such as APC and PDP.

The party refuted Ajaero’s claim of NLC ownership over the Labour Party, citing legal and constitutional grounds.

“Ajaero’s continuous claim that NLC owns the Labour Party is not in any way supported by either the Electoral Act or the Constitution. For his information, a political party is owned by those who are card-carrying or financial members of the party.

“We are aware that more than 90 percent of the members of the NLC have not met this condition and therefore cannot claim to be the owners of the party. The constitution also provides that no organisation can own any other organisation. The NLC as an organisation can therefore not claim the ownership of the Labour Party,” the statement reads in part.

The statement highlighted Nigeria’s economic challenges, which the party believes Ajaero has neglected.

“Today, Nigeria is witnessing the worst economic strangulation ever in the history of Nigeria. Issues such as poor workers’ wages, high inflation and insecurity with Nigeria turning to a hobbesian state, yet after a year of his assumption of office, Ajaero has chosen to ignore all these national challenges,” the statement stated.

The NLC’s actions, according to the Labour Party, are unauthorised by its constitution and represent a politicised leadership that neglects worker defense for political involvement.

The party is considering legal action for the disruption and defamation against its national chairman.

“We are however reviewing today’s criminal actions and disruption of activities in our national headquarters with our legal department for further actions.

“What we saw today appears to be a personal vendetta against the national chairman, Julius Abure who they called several unprintable names including labeling him a thief. We are certainly going to take legal action on matters of libel,” the party said.