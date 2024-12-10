Abuja-Accra flight faces dual engine loss, lands safely – NSIB discloses

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into an aviation incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft en route from Abuja to Accra.

The aircraft, with registration number 5NKAL, suffered a dual engine failure mid-air but managed to land safely at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement released by NSIB on Sunday, the incident occurred on Thursday when the aircraft, carrying four persons (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 towards flight level 280. The crew initially reported an engine number two issue approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC.

In response to the issue, the crew requested and was granted permission to divert back to Abuja. The aircraft began its descent to flight level 190. However, during the descent at flight level 230, engine number two failed entirely.

As the aircraft approached Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, another complication arose. At approximately 5,000 feet, the crew declared a Mayday, reporting the loss of engine number one. Despite these challenges, the pilots skilfully executed an emergency landing at 18:16 UTC, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. No injuries were reported.

The NSIB confirmed that its “Go Team” is actively investigating the incident. The team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews with the crew, and analysing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to determine the cause of the engine malfunctions.

“This investigation aims to uncover the root causes of the incident and prevent future occurrences to enhance aviation safety,” the bureau stated, promising to provide updates as more information becomes available.

