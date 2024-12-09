NSIB probes Fly Bird’s aircraft incident, assures public of safety

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into an aviation incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5NKAL.

The aircraft, from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, en route to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, experienced technical difficulties during its flight on December 6, 2024.

According to preliminary information from the NSIB, the aircraft was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an issue with engine number two.

At approximately 17:54 UTC, while 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK, the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine malfunction. Air traffic control promptly granted the request, clearing the aircraft to descend to flight level 190.

However, during the descent, the situation escalated as the crew reported the loss of engine number two at flight level 230. The decision was made to return to Abuja. Matters worsened during the approach to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where the crew declared a Mayday at approximately 5,000 feet, citing the loss of engine number one.

Despite the challenges, the crew managed to safely land the aircraft at 18:16 UTC. All four individuals on board, including three crew members and one passenger, disembarked without injuries.

In a statement, Bimbo Oladeji, NSIB’s director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, assured the public that an in-depth investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our Go Team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to determine the underlying causes,” she said.

Oladeji emphasised that the primary goal of the investigation is to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety. She also assured the public that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

