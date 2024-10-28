Helicopter crash: 3 bodies, not 5 recovered from site – NSIB

…As PENGASSAN mourns 4 members, demands probe into incident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed that out of eight persons onboard, only three bodies were retrieved on the day of the helicopter crash incident.

Recall that the crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Rivers State involving a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation. The helicopter plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima.

“There were eight persons onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Contrary to reports suggesting that five bodies have been recovered, we confirm that only three bodies were retrieved on the day of the incident.

“Efforts to locate the remaining individuals continued the following day – October 25, 2024, and divers located two additional bodies, but due to strong ocean currents and limited visibility, these bodies could not be retrieved at that time.

“The recovery of the remaining persons onboard remains a top priority for the amalgamated search, rescue and recovery team,” Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, director, public affairs and family assistance, NSIB said.

She noted that the NSIB was working to deploy a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to the site, equipped with advanced sensors and cameras to enhance visibility and precision in this deep-water environment.

She said the ROV will facilitate detailed inspection, enable targeted retrieval operations, and assist in gathering vital evidence that will support our investigation into the incident.

Alex Badeh, director-general of the NSIB, addressed the ongoing commitment of the Bureau to the recovery and investigation

“The NSIB, alongside our partners, is fully committed to locating and recovering all individuals and critical components from this unfortunate accident. Our team is working tirelessly to manage the challenging conditions. We remain committed to a thorough investigation that will provide clear answers for the families, loved ones, and the nation.”

Badeh said the NSIB’s investigation is progressing with support from a joint team of government agencies and private partners.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation, which can hinder and distract from the investigation and recovery efforts. Updates on the progress of recovery operations and investigative findings will be provided as soon as verified information becomes available,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has mourned four of its members killed in the helicopter crash.

Festus Osifo, president of PENGASSAN, in a statement, described the deceased comrades as valued members and dedicated professionals in the oil and gas industry.

“Their contributions to the sector and our association will be sorely missed”, PENGASSAN said, while extending condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the departed members.

“We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support as we navigate this tragic event. We are committed to providing assistance to the bereaved families in any way possible.

“The association is currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation.

“We urge all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and urgent measures put in place to prevent future tragedies.”

