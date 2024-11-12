NCAA restricts flight crew members from operating multiple airlines

In a bid to enhance safety standards in Nigeria’s aviation industry, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a new directive prohibiting licensed flight crew members from working for more than one airline concurrently.

This announcement follows findings by the NCAA, which revealed that some pilots and crew members have been providing services to multiple airlines.

The circular, NCAA/DGCA/AOL, dated November 6, 2024, and signed by Chris Najomo, Acting Director-General of Civil Aviation, declared this practice illegal and identified it as a potential risk to aviation safety.

The circular, titled “Prohibition of Ad-Hoc Flight Operations for Multiple Airlines,” was distributed to accountable managers, directors of flight operations, and chief pilots.

The NCAA emphasized that pilots operating for more than one airline at the same time may compromise safety protocols. The authority clarified that each pilot’s license is “operator specific,” meaning it aligns with the unique Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of a single airline.

The circular reads “It has come to the notice of the authority through our surveillance reports that licensed

flight crew members utilize the privileges simulators and proficiency checks endorsed on their license to operate for multiple airlines.

“The Flight Simulator Training Device/facility approved by the Authority is operator specific based on the training program and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such an operator.

“Instances where pilots operate for more than one airline concurrently without safety considerations of such actions poses a safety risk to the industry,”

Effective from November 11, 2024, the NCAA said it will enforce this new directive, warning all license holders and airlines that any violations of the regulation will lead to enforcement action. Additionally, the NCAA stated that simulator renewals going forward would be tied exclusively to a pilot’s designated operator.

“The Authority will take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, effective from 11th November, 2024.

“Simulator renewals from henceforth will be tied to the Operator. Please comply accordingly,” the circular added.

