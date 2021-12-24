ABSU SUG confers prestigious award on ABSEDA GM

Okechukwu Ndukwe, the General Manager of Abia State Estates Development Agency (ABSEDA) has been conferred with a prestigious award of the “Personality of the year 2021” by the Students Union Government of Abia State University, Uturu.

The SUG President, Noble Aghucha who led other executive members to present the Award to Ndukwe in Umuahia, disclosed that award was first of its kind that the union had ever bestowed on any political office holder in the state, adding that the union took into consideration the developmental strides recorded by the General Manager since he assumed office, coupled with other lofty programmes enunciated in assisting students and youths across the state and beyond.

Aghucha, who described Ndukwe as a dependable ally of the University students, prayed that the synergy between him and the students would be sustained.

He called on the GM to always count on the support of the students.

Read also: Nigerian students receive prestigious outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Earlier in his speech, Ndom Chibuzo Uchendu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Students Affairs, said Ndukwe had distinguished himself as a capable hand in the area of grassroots mobilisation and youth development through various youth empowerment programmes and other accomplishments in office which he had done to compliment the laudable achievements of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He described Ndukwe as dependable and selfless, a politician with difference who has the interest of the youth at heart and urged him not to relent in his good deeds.

Uchendu equally thanked the SUG for acknowledging the GM with the prestigious award.

The General Manager, while receiving the award, expressed profound gratitude to the Students Union Government for recognising and honouring him with the award.

He described the award as the highest he had ever received among other several awards of excellence in the past because it came from students who are leaders of tomorrow.

He promised to continue to use his position to impact lives and thanked God for the privilege given to him to serve God and humanity.

Ndukwe advised the students to remain focused and positive in their disciplines in order to become good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.