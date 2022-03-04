Abiodun: Ogun Agro Cargo Airport to be ready November

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the agro cargo airport being constructed by his administration will be ready for use by November.

The governor equally disclosed that the project when completed would provide no fewer than 25,000 jobs for the people of the state.

Abiodun, who made the disclosure during the All Progressives Congress senatorial meeting for Ogun East senatorial district held in Ijebu-Ode, on Thursday, noted that the construction of the airport commenced in March 2022 would probably be the fastest constructed airport in the continent.

“The impact of the agro cargo airport will affect positive effects on hotels and warehouses being constructed in the area. Nigeria Customs and the Nigerian Air force are coming there. We estimate that in the first eighteen months, we will create a minimum of twenty-five thousand jobs in that airport, this is not a powerpoint airport,” he said.

Abiodun, while also noting that his administration has come up with a committee that would handle issues bordering on logistics in each local government in the state so as to make it easier for the people to register, added that the Independent National Electoral Commission has assured his administration of their support when needed

“It is important that our people are duly registered to vote, we have spoken with the Independent National Electoral Commission to take their machines to our wards, but they said it is not yet time.

“As a result of that, we have formed a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of providing logistics for each local government to ensure that we mobilize our people to register, we will not rest, we will ensure that we do the needful so that all those who would want to exercise their right during the election are not disenfranchised from voting,” Abiodun stated.

The governor urged party faithful in the senatorial district not to allow anyone to create division in the party, declaring that all political aspirations are legitimate.

He further noted that the party and its members would determine who would represent them in the forthcoming elections, adding that governors under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Every ambition is legitimate; there is nothing wrong with anyone aspiring to contest for a position. APC has become a serious and shining brand at least in this state and in 22 other states in this country. This party is bigger in Ogun State, it is stronger, formidable and harmonious.

“We are not like any other party without a president, where their governors can do anyhow. But, we have a sitting president who has continued to provide purposeful leadership for this country, and whatever his decision, we governors are going to support.

“We will determine who will offer us the representation at all levels, from the State Assembly to House of Representatives to the Senate and to governorship. Let us not allow anyone to divide us, you have worked too hard for that, this is not the time for anyone to come and now polarise this party,” Abiodun submitted.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Chief Dapo Okuboyejo, while commending Governor Abiodun for embarking on the total turnaround of the senatorial district through the various infrastructural development, called on the governor to address the infrastructural decadence in some of the Government Reserved Areas in the state.

Also, a former deputy governor in the state, Segun Adesegun, who acknowledged the governor for not relenting in his efforts to make the senatorial district and the state as a whole better than he met it, called on the party faithful and the people to continue to support the administration of Governor Abiodun.