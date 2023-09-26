Abiodun breaks ground on housing project to complement airport

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor, has broken ground on a new aviation village, Tuesday, saying that it will complement the cargo airport.

The project, 200 units of two-bedroom expanded bungalows, at the Gateway Aviation Village, located at Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state, has been divided into two phases, with the first 100 units to be ready in six months.

The governor, who was represented by Jagunmolu Omoniyi, special adviser on Housing, said the project would herald the creation of a new city in the town and would serve the entire Remo cluster and the state in general.

According to the governor, the siting of the housing scheme would serve institutions and people who will make use of the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, noting government agencies like the Customs, the Nigerian Air Force and corporate bodies, have already indicated interest in the airport.

He added that the project would create jobs for about 5,000 artisans of various skills in the course of the execution of the project.

“This is the people’s project. This housing scheme will complement the airport and serve those who will work in this town. I can assure you that within two years, the story of this town will change. We will not engage outsiders to work in this estate, but the people of this town,” the governor said.

“We have done similar projects at Kemta, Idi-Aba and Kobape. The siting of similar housing estate has changed the landscape of Kobape which was a village before to a lively city,” he added.

He called on prospective buyers to start the process by obtaining their forms, charging the people to support and taking ownership of the project for the development of the town.

In his remarks, Segun Ogunleye, chairman of Ikenne local government area, expressed gratitude to the governor, saying with the siting of the housing estate and the cargo airport, the development of the town is assured.

Also, Wale Yusuf, chairman of Ogun State Park Management Service, said the project would change the face of the town for good, urging the indigenes to support the project.