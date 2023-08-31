My govt boosts federal allocations to Ogun LGs – Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has said his administration has often had to augment the funds allocated to local governments in the state from the Federation Account to enable them to meet their obligations.

Responding to claims made in a letter by Wale Adedayo, chairman of Ijebu East local government, alleging a lack of revenue allocation to local governments since 2021, the state government emphasised that it has not mismanaged local government funds, according to a statement.

It expressed bewilderment over the notion that providing additional resources to help local councils meet their obligations could be interpreted as misappropriation.

The state government clarified that the funds designated for local governments are managed through the constitutionally established Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC). This committee, composed of key stakeholders including government officials, representatives from traditional councils, and various organizations, convenes regularly to ensure proper allocation of funds.

During the most recent JAAC meeting held at Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, over N5 billion was allocated among the 20 local government areas. Notably, more than N2 billion was allocated to pay teachers, further emphasising the commitment to vital sectors.

The state government disclosed that between May 2023, when Governor Abiodun began his second term, and July 2023, substantial funds were allocated for essential services and obligations. Moreover, just last week, an additional N5.2 billion was shared among local governments to cover expenses for the month of August.

“This pattern has been consistently followed since Governor Dapo Abiodun assumed leadership of the state in 2019,” the statement said.

Abiodun recently instructed local governments to identify critical road projects in their regions that require attention, with some projects already completed and commissioned. Educational facilities have also received attention, with numerous schools undergoing repairs and improvements.

In addition to ongoing projects, the state government disburses periodic funds to support developmental initiatives within all local government areas.

The state government reiterated its commitment to transparent and responsible governance, ensuring that resources are appropriately allocated to meet the needs of the people. The JAAC continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating these discussions and allocations, ensuring that essential services are adequately funded.