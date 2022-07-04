Abians need Emenike to change the narrative – Nwosu

Ikechi Onyekachi Nwosu, a stalwart of the Abia All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that Abians are in dire need of people that would make the state truly God’s own and embellished with improved social amenities.

While addressing members of the Firm People’s Movement (FPM), who paid him a courtesy visit in Ikwuano L.G.A, of the state, Nwosu pointed out that Abia urgently needs a new and unblemished bride that would save the state from poor governance and administration.

He encouraged the group to be firm believers in the project they are pursuing and spread the gospel of change to the hinterlands.

He thanked God for the peace that has taken over the Abia APC and expressed optimism that it would aid the party to win the election and change the narrative.

He further counselled them to work with honesty in order to be part of the development that would take over the state from the year 2023.

Read also: Abia school extols ABN TV boss for exposure to global limelight

“Come September 28, 2022, we will enter open campaign, so I will advise you to mobilize people and sensitise them on the need to be properly equipped with their Permanent Voter Cards, even as you get operational leaders at the 17 Local Government Areas of the state”, he said.

He pointed out that Ikechi Emenike, the APC governorship candidate, is a man who can positively rewrite the history of the state with the assistance of Blessing Nwagba from Abia South Senatorial district; Emeka Atuma from Abia Central, Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North and Ogbonna Obilor, House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, because he (Ikechi Emenike) is a new bride that is not made by a godfather.

Earlier in his speech, Ndubuisi Thompson, state chairman of Firm People’s Movement, said the body has critically studied the persons they are following with firm belief in the course they are pursuing.

He disclosed that they have been properly equipped to market the candidates of the APC to the electorate, maintaining that Abians need someone who has made a mark in all fields of endeavours.

Also lending her voice, Cherry Margaret, FPM state woman leader, disclosed that the members of the group drawn from the 17 L.G.As are happy to associate with Nwosu, who she described as a mentor with wide experience in government.