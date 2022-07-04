Abia school extols ABN TV boss for exposure to global limelight

Ifeanyi Okali, director of ABN Television, has been extolled by the management and staff of Our Lady Of Mercy Nursery/Primary School, St. Finbars Catholic Mission Umuahia, Abia State, for putting the school in global limelight.

In a letter signed by Rose Pat Okere (Rev. Sister), the headmistress of the school, the school conveyed a heartfelt appreciation to Okali for finding time to celebrate his birthday with the pupils of the school.

Part of the letter reads, “Thank you for putting our school where it has become a talk of many, especially those that have watched the video online”.

The act of love exhibited by Okali towards the pupils and the staff has attracted goodwill to the school, stating that some parents have started making enquires on how to register their wards to the school.

The school headmistress went ahead to thank Okali for the advert, which his birthday celebration brought to the school, appealing that the beautiful relationship should continue.

Recall that at the celebration of his birthday earlier in the month, Okali announced the award of scholarship to nine pupils of Our Lady of Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Mater Dei Cathedral School in Umuahia.

Okali, who stormed the school in full uniform accompanied by members of his staff, tasked the pupil to be studious in order to pass their examinations and become useful members of the society.

The happy pupils smiled home with gifts as they sang birthday songs for Okali.