Abia: Theodore Orji’s son loses bid for House of Reps to LP candidate

Chinedu Orji, speaker Abia House of Assembly and son of former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, has lost his bid to represent Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency to Obi Aguocha of Labour Party.

Orji Uzor Kalu of APC defeats Mao Ohuabunwa of PDP for Abia North Senatorial zone.

Benjamin Kalu of APC beats Nnenna Ukeje to retain his seat at lower chamber of the NASS for Bende Federal Constituency.

Amobi Oga of Labour Party floors Nkeiru Onyejeocha of APC for Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency while Ifeanyi Ikecheghi of LP defeated Chimaobi Ebisike of PDP for Aba North/Aba South Fed Constituency.

Ginger Onwusibe of LP beat A C B Agbazuere to clinch the seat of Isiala Ngwa North/South Fed. Constituency.