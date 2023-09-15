Abia state LP campaign director beheaded in his house

In a tragic incident in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, the Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections, Maduka Zachary, known as Power Zac, fell victim to unknown assailants who not only killed him but also beheaded him within the confines of his own home.

This grim incident unfolded in Uturu, with the killers absconding with his severed head. Details surrounding this horrifying event, which transpired sometime before the report was published on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, were shared by the Abia news portal, ALL FACTS NEWSPAPER.

Read also:Otti to perform groundbreaking of Abia industrial park

The report did not specify the exact date of Power Zac’s tragic murder.

According to News Express, the late grassroots politician “was part of the security team fighting against the rising cases of kidnapping in the Uturu axis of Isuikwuato Local Government. He was also the Home Branch Chairman of Uturu Union”.

Read also: Labour party rejects tribunal judgement, to announce next move

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, in a statement, said, “Mr Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr Nmaduka’s lifeless body. Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu. Investigation is currently ongoing.”

The state LP Chairman, Kecee Igara, verified Zachary’s party membership and urged security agencies to apprehend those responsible for his murder.

“Such an evil act should not be tolerated in the state,” Igara said.