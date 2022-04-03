Abia guber zoning arrangement: Groups urge Ibe to leave PDP

Following the confusion trailing the recent multiple zoning of the governorship ticket in the 2023 gubernatorial contest to both Abia Central and North senatorial zones by the State Working Committee of the PDP, many political observers within the South-East zone have called a leading aspirant, Gregory Ibe to switch over to another party in order to actualize his ambition.

Reacting to the novel zoning proposal announced recently by Asiforo Okere, Abia State chairman of the PDP, a political analyst, Ezechi Chukwu described the formula as “a tempting invitation to anarchy capable of further polarising the rank and file of Abia PDP.”

According to Chukwu, “Abia PDP multiple zoning formula is unnecessary political experiment that unwittingly pitches the Abia North senatorial district, which from all intents and purposes is the right zone that should produce the next governor against their brothers from Abia Central, thereby causing confusion.”

While condemning the strange and unpopular policy, Chukwu called on the PDP National Working Committee to intervene by prevailing on the leadership of the Abia PDP to rethink the formula in order to save the party from the imminent implosion and consequent disintegration.

He noted that with the recent biased stance of the Okere-led leadership in the state, which runs contrary to the positions held by such party stalwarts as Adolph Wabara, former president of the senate, T A Orji, former governor and now senator representing Abia Central and Eme Okoro, former SSG, the stage is now set for implosion within the party.

Chukwu advised all serious minded aspirants within the fold of PDP in Abia to consider the option moving to other parties unless NWC intervenes.

He said, “From the ensuring political brouhaha within Abia PDP, which climaxed with the obnoxious zoning policy, it is obvious the leaders of the party have a secret agenda that that borders on godfatherism and sectionalism, I therefore advise such serious minded aspirants as Prof Greg Ibe to consider the option of moving to other political parties that guarantee equity, fairness, justice and competitiveness in their leadership selection process”.

In a separate reaction, a former PDP aspirant in Anambra, Ifedi Okwenna, bemoaned the unfortunate political climate within Abia PDP, while stressing that the present situation has the potential of delivering the state into the hands of opposing parties. He counseled the SWC in Abia to abide by the recent directives given by both the National chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and South-East zonal chairman, Ali Odefa, enjoining the party to adhere strictly to already established zoning arrangements within their areas of jurisdiction.

Emeka Okafor, Chairman of Abia Crusaders Foundation, Ibe political organisation, affirmed that arising from the zoning uncertainties, there has been intensification pressure on Prof. Ibe to move to other parties but has remained positive and resolute, believing and affirming that party leaders would do the right thing.