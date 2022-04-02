2023: Abia deputy guber joins guber race

Ude Oko Chukwu, deputy governor of Abia State has officially declared the intention to vie for the governorship seat of the state in the 2023 general elections.

Chukwu, a chartered accountant, during a press conference on Friday, in Umuahia, the state capital, said his decision to contest was borne out of a personal conviction that he can provide quality leadership that would enthrone peace and sustainable development in the state.

He promised to use his professional background as an accountant to entrench good governance and ensure transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

“Those of you who know me closely will attest to my uncompromising stand on transparency and accountability,” he said, calling on Abians to have faith in the ability of his leadership.

Read also: Abia lawmaker embarks on campaign for constituents to transfer PVCs

He said would mobilise Abia resources and the people to rapidly confront challenges facing the state and secure its future.

He said before deciding to offer himself to serve Abia in the capacity as governor, he has considered deeply, the enormous challenges and responsibilities that come with governing the state.

“If I stand here to tell you that it is an easy task, a jolly ride, a jamboree, or a tea party, then I would have started failing myself and my good people of Abia State even before the journey starts.

“I understand that it is a different task but I have faith in the fact that the strength of leadership rests on the collective will of a people to line up behind one man, who guides them with a compass to succeed in any endeavour they decide to pursue.

“Governing Abia and getting it right is an endeavour we must pursue collectively and I am rest assured that we will finish stronger than we started”, he promised.

Oko Chukwu, who said he has been actively involved in the affairs of Abia State in different capacities in the past 18 years, declared that as a good follower and a true leader, he takes responsibility for the success and shortcomings that Abia has been in the past years of his involvement.

“The beauty of my involvement is that in areas we did not do well, I have learned good lessons for success and in areas we succeeded, I have the knowledge and opportunity to make things better for Ndi Abia. What I have come to do today is to offer Ndi Abia a covenant of service,” he said.