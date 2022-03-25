Abia lawmaker embarks on campaign for constituents to transfer PVCs

Mike Ukoha, member representing Arochukwu Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, has embarked on the enlightenment of his constituents living outside the constituency on the need for those who registered for their Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) to go and effect transfer.

Ukoha, who stated this when he visited Ihechiowa Development Union, Umuahia branch disclosed that the move was necessary in view of the fact that voter numerical strength would be enhanced for future development.

He appealed to people from Arochukwu constituency to endeavour to effect transfer of their PVCs while those who are yet to register should equally go and obtain their PVCs at home.

Ukoha hinted that he would visit all the five clan unions in Umuahia, Aba, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Enugu to also appeal to them on the need for the to do the transfer.

The clans that make up Arochukwu constituency are: Ihechiowa, Abam, Ututu, Arochukwu and Isu.

The lawmaker said that since he resumed office as a member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, he has impacted his constituents, which past representative never did during their tenures.

He enumerated some of his achievements to include: Bursary awards free JAMB lessons to constituents, sports development, construction of classroom blocks at Aggrey Primary School, Ibom Arochukwu and distribution of food items and cash as palliatives at the peak of COVID19.

Others are: First ever youths/farmers conference across the local government, cash grants to vegetable farmers, financial/management training by NIRSAL officials at Ihechiowa, Arochukwu and Abam, sinking of boreholes in some communities and promotion of culture and tourism among others.