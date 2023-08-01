Abia Governor’s Chief of Staff charges appointees to live up to expectations

Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff to the State Governor, has called on those given responsibilities to find creative ways of discharging their duties to prove that their appointments are not by accident.

The Chief of Staff gave the challenge when he received in his office, Kanu Nwankwo, the new chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba and former Nigeria ex-International, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Government House.

Ajagba said that the governor’s undying love for excellence necessitated Nwankwo’s new role, citing his early days at Iwuanyanwu Football Club in Owerri, and numerous honours he had won in football in Africa and beyond.

Read also: Abia NULGE passes vote of confidence in Otti administration

He expressed the hope that Nwankwo would replicate excellence in the team, adding that as a star in the field of football, a lot is expected from him as Abians look up to him to get it right. He noted that one should be able to replicate what one has.

Earlier in his speech, Kanu Nwankwo said that the essence of his visit was to formally inform the state governor of his arrival and readiness to commence work, pledging his commitment to render his services to the people of Abia in the area of football.

He further assured that with his assumption of office, there would be positive changes in Enyimba and that the time has come for the illustrious sons and daughters of Abia to come together and make the state great again.