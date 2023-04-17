Abia federal lawmaker inspects, commissions constituency projects

Sam Onuigbo, the outgoing member representing Ikwuano /Umuahia South/Umuahia North Federal Constituency at the green chamber at the National Assembly (NASS) and the APC Senatorial candidate for Abia Central in the February 2023 National Assembly Election, has embarked on the commissioning/inspection of projects he attracted/executed in his constituency.

Onuigbo, first inspected the on-going reconstruction of Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Federal road where he was conducted round by the project manager Hishne Yessin of Heart Land Raycon Construction Company at Okwe portion of the road where construction work of the road is ongoing.

The project manager said the slow pace of construction was as a result of high cost of bitumen and diesel, adding that now the materials have been accessed they would speed up construction despite the rain that has set in.

Yessin promised to deliver the job according to specification. He hinted that the contract is for four years and the job will be delivered in the next two years.

Onuigbo, who said he attracted the project enthused that the project has recorded a significant improvement.

He disclosed that he first of all moved the motion in May 2016 for the rehabilitation of the worsening federal roads and followed it up with Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing and some palliative works where done there before it was awarded for full reconstruction.

He reviled that it was initially awarded to a construction company, which could not do more due to paucity of fund before NNPC took over the funding of the roads.

“As a mark of respect to Senator T.A Orji, I always confided in him the extent I have go while negotiating for the award. We have no problem,” said Onuigbo.

The projects he attracted, completed and commissioned over the weekend include; six classroom block at Amoba Central School 2,three classroom block at Community Primary School Umudike, ultra modern community hospital at Oloko all in Ikwuano and ultra modern two wing skill acquisition centre at Ubakala , Umuahia South L.G.A.