Aba stable power already attracting investors

Investors have began to trickle into Aba, Abia State, barely 24 hours after Geometric Power turned on stable power in the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

According to reports, Taiwanese Directors of Maxxis Tyres visited traditional rulers in Ukanku Community in Ukwa East LGA, Abia State to inspect lands where they are set to build a full scale tyre production plant.

Production range will include motorcycle/tricycle tyres, car Tyres, light truck, ATV, trailer tyres and more, the report now viral on social media noted.

Maxxis Tyres is a brand of Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co, a company based in Taiwan.

Starting as a bicycle tyre maker in 1967, it is currently the 11th largest tyre company in the world.