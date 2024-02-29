People of Aba celebrate 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply

The people of Aba, Abia State are celebrating 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply following the installation of the Geometric Power Plant.

On Sunday, one of the four turbines at the plant was switched on and since then, some sections of Aba have been enjoying uninterrupted power supply.

Chude, sharing a video of a resident celebrating the constant electricity, wrote, “Aba residents now enjoy 24/7 electricity. Aba is currently the most thriving city for living and investing in Nigeria. Governance is not rocket science.”

In the video, a lady can be heard saying in both English and Igbo, “Light choke, Aba to the world. How many days now? See as A.C everywhere just dey chill.”

https://x.com/chude__/status/1762794972846108858?s=46

President Bola Tinubu launched the Geometric Power Plant in Aba on Monday, 20 years after the project was initiated by Barth Nnaji, a former Minister of Power.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said the project was as a result of the power to dream, saying with the power project in Aba, the city is now open to national and international businesses.