A/Ibom Governor re-appoints all of Udom’s commissioners

As widely speculated, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reappointed all the commissioners that had served the Udom Emmanuel’s administration whose tenure came to an end in May 29.

All the commissioners and special adviser that worked with the immediate past governor, Udom Emmanuel have been reappointed.

This was contained in a letter sent out by the State Assembly announcing that it has received the names of 25 nominees as commissioners and one special adviser.

The letter dated 19th July, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Udeme Otong was read at the floor of the house during Thursday, 20 July, 2023 plenary thus:

“In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the under listed names of nominees for appointment to the office of the Commissioners and Special Adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly”.

The names of Commissioner-nominees include:

Uko Essien Udom, SAN; Monday Ebong Uko; Nsikan Linus Nkan; Bob Almond Emem; Iniobong Edward Ekong, Bassey B. Okon, Charles Udoh

Orman Esin, Offiong Samuel Offor, Camillus Essien Umoh, Uno Etim Uno, Raphael Bassey, Aniefiok Isaac Nkom, Eno James Ibanga, Frank Archibong, Augustine Vincent Umoh, Ini Adiakpan

Idongesit Iboro Etiebiet, Ini Ememobong Essien, Imo Moffat, Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo, John James Etim, Koko Essien and Amanam Nkanga as special adviser.

The house, accordingly referred the nominees to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Pubic Petitions for screening and confirmation.