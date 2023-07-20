Kogi guber poll: Intimidation, ethnic profiling, others will be met with stiff resistance – Bello

Following the news making the rounds that the recent destruction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s secretariat was masterminded by the State Government, the Kogi State Government has said that it was waiting patiently for the law enforcement agents to unravel the mystery and invite those making the unguarded and reckless statements.

The Kogi State Government has also reiterated its endorsement of the recent joint operation carried out by security agencies in the state, in which a notorious gang leader was neutralised, saying that the operation has reduced crime in the area by over 40 percent.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this at the quarterly press briefing of the Ministry in Lokoja, adding that no amount of blackmail by desperate enemies of the state would stop the government from protecting lives and property of Kogites and cooperating totally with law enforcement agencies to rid the state of crime.

He pointed out that the State Government would not submit its authority to criminals, as he called on security agencies to invite those tagging the operation an extrajudicial killing and inciting violence, for thorough investigation.

He said: “They must be held to account for their claims .We can’t come this far taming terrorists for the past 90 months only to lose it to the garrulous crime-sponsors defending a criminal.”

He emphasised that government would do everything within the curve of law to guarantee a peaceful poll in November, as he warned that intimidation, ethnic/religious profiling and other anti-social and unconstitutional acts would be met with stiff resistance.

“It is our responsibility to give confidence to our people that they are free from attacks while exercising their franchise,” he said.

According to him, “The recent happening at Ejule was a necessary stitch-in-time led by security agents in the state to rid our state of criminality. For the upteenth time, we reiterate our endorsement of the operation that has brought down insecurity in that area by over 40percent.

“The late Kabir Bala popularly known as Okwo was a terror in the East, kidnapping and raping young women and housewives and terrorising the entire Kogi East.

“Motorists traversing the state were subjected to ‘Okwo levy’ to the embarrassment of the state, among other acts of extreme intimidation and criminality.

“Chapter 4, Section 33 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria talked extensively about the various rights conferred on the citizens of Nigeria, one of which is the right to life. But these rights have limitations.

“Kabir Bala opened fire on security operatives with the intent to murder them. According to the report by security agencies, they engaged his gang at this point and he was neutralised in the process.

“A person who attempts to evade lawful arrest and even attempts to kill security agents can no longer hold on to such rights. His killing couldn’t be termed extra-judicial by any standard.”

The commissioner further said: “The question you need to ask the SDP fans of the late Kabir Bala is: What is their interest in the criminal enterprise of the late crime lord? Was there a pact between them and the late notorious leader to assassinate members of other parties?

“We are patiently waiting for the Law enforcement agents to unravel the mystery by inviting those making unguarded, reckless statements without minding the opprobrium of being associated with a serial killer.

“Our government will not submit its authority to criminals. We can’t come this far taming terrorists for the past 90 months only to lose it to the garrulous crime-sponsors defending a criminal. We call on security agencies to call the actors inciting violence for thorough investigation. They must be held to account for their claims.”