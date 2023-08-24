9000 flood victims benefit in Yobe

About 9000 flood victims in Yobe State have received food and other items from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mustapha Ahmed, the director-general of NEMA, charged them to judiciously utilise the items to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Ahmed gave the advice in Damaturu during the distribution of the donations, saying the Federal Government approved the intervention to assist vulnerable persons across the country and those affected by the flood to cushion the effects on them.

Ahmed, who was represented by Bintu Awana Aliyu, stated that a total of 66,884 households were verified and targeted to benefit from the special intervention across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the distribution of the materials, Governor Mai Buni commended the efforts of the Federal Government through NEMA for coming up with the programme in order to bring succour to the victims of the 2022 flood disaster in Yobe State.

He said: “The beneficiaries who cut across all the 17 local government areas were carefully identified by Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) that would benefit from this package.

Buni said the intervention was aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of Nigeria from the 2022 flood disaster and that the drive for the sustainable socio-economic recovery of the country from the current challenges of fuel subsidy removal and high rate of inflation is timely.

Agricultural and household items were distributed to the flood victims and will go a long way in closing the gap created by the subsidy removal and boosting the income of households affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

