Flooding: Only bridge can bring solution to Abuja-Lokoja road – Umahi

David Umahi, minister of works, has hinted at bridge construction on the Abuja-Lokoja road, as the only permanent solution to recurring flooding challenge on the road.

David Umahi stated this during an inspection tour to construction sites on the Abuja-Lokoja road, alongside Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

According to Umahi, the Abuja-Lokoja road is a major gateway that links the southwest, south-south, and southeast regions to the federal capital territory and the northern parts of the country and should, therefore, be given priority in view of its role in the socio-economic life of the country.

He said: “We have seen the area that always gets flooded at the Koton Karfe section and the only solution is to do a flyover that takes people above the flood level. That will really work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiply by two.

“So, we are going to be making a proposal and submit to Mr. President to give us his nod because we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems.”

Umahi, who disclosed that there would be a review and redesign of the road contracts, urged the contractors handling the road project to use concrete.

He promised to deliver concrete roads across the country, saying they were more durable and could last up to 50 years.

In his remarks, Bello, Kogi State governor, commended the minister for choosing to visit the state as his first field assignment and pledged to give all necessary support to the minister and the contractors handling the road.

Bello noted that the construction of roads and provision of other critical infrastructure by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration would serve the people better than palliatives.