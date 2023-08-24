‘Fear God’Umahi tells contractors for poor executuion of Abuja-Lokoja road

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of work done on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

During a meeting with contractors in Abuja on Wednesday, David Umahi, the minister of work, decried the quality of work done in the sites he inspected, including the Abuja-Lokoja road and Lokoja-Benin road.

He noted the report from a public petition over some abandoned roads, adding that any contractor who left any site in any part of the country would have its job certificate seized.

He said, “I have inspected about eight projects on Abuja-Lokoja roads and was disappointed with what I saw. How can you collect money to do something and you didn’t do it right? Do people fear God at all? We must do work for the people instead of ours.

“This last time there was a flood overflow here, they stayed over one week. You know, from my assessment, supposing there is an emergency medical emergency, food supply, petroleum supply, and I think it was causing a food shortage in Abuja.

“So we should have been able to design this and then use a ramp to raise it in the first place. Believing that tomorrow we will do it. And so, the contractor will not work on this section of the road apart from the bridge that way.

Upon inspecting the Gada Biu Bridge along the Abuja-Lokoja Road, the Minister, who complained that the retaining walls, among others, were faulty and failing, ordered the contractor to stop work to allow for evaluation and review to determine whether he would continue or relieve of the contract.

“It will not be business whereby contractors would get contracts and delay or fail to deliver. If any contractor is found wanting in any projects, other contracts awarded to him will be revoked and given to competent ones,” he said.

Umahi said that he had come to the ministry to work and explore all technological options that would make Nigerians have and enjoy new roads.

He said he has the mandate of the President to deliver on the road infrastructure in Nigeria. Therefore, no sacred cow will be pursuing the project to make Nigerian roads motorable.

He called on all contractors to embrace concrete pavement for the construction of Nigerian roads as he argued that the technology offers the nation durability of the streets for use.

He also disclosed that people living on the bank of the river Niger will be relocated to a place yet to be approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.