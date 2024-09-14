9 football managers that have never been sacked

Football managers in the fast-paced, results-driven world of the sport often find their seats feeling like a ticking time bomb.

From tacticians to rising stars, no one seems immune to the sack when results don’t go their way, except for a few.

In an era where job security for managers is almost non-existent, a group has managed to lead their teams without ever receiving the pink slip.

These managers have thrived due to a combination of tactical innovation, leadership skills, and the ability to foster relationships with their clubs.

Their resilience and ability to adapt to different challenges have allowed them to avoid the axe, as they have not only built teams but also earned the trust of club owners, players, and fans.

According to Besoccer, here are the 9 football managers who have never been sacked, defying the trend that dominates the sport today.

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has managed clubs in Europe: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. He revolutionised football with the “tiki-taka” style at Barcelona.

At Bayern and City, Guardiola’s pursuit of excellence has earned him multiple league titles. His success and ability to build teams have made him untouchable, leading to an uninterrupted career.

Jürgen Klopp

Starting his managerial career at Mainz 05, Klopp’s pressing tactics turned the club into a Bundesliga contender.

His success led him to Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

At Liverpool, Klopp won the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years and a Champions League crown. His leadership and trust from club owners have ensured he has never been dismissed from any job.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane’s playing career was historic, and his managerial career at Real Madrid has been just as successful. He won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, a feat no other coach has achieved.

Known for his calm approach and ability to handle players, Zidane left Real Madrid on his terms twice but never faced the threat of a sacking. His success cemented his status as a manager.

Diego Simeone

One of the longest-serving managers in European football, Simeone has turned Atlético Madrid into a contender. Known for his defensive play and motivational skills, he led Atlético to a La Liga title and two UEFA Champions League finals.

His loyalty to the club has made him a fan favourite and given him job security despite the demands of the football world.

Luis Enrique

Enrique has had a career managing Barcelona B, Roma, Celta Vigo, and the Spanish national team. His achievement came at Barcelona, where he won the treble in 2015, including the Champions League.

He has always left his posts on his terms, never being dismissed. His ability to navigate management speaks to his versatility.

Didier Deschamps

A World Cup-winning captain and coach, Deschamps is respected in France for his leadership. His career began with Monaco, where he led the club to a UEFA Champions League final.

He later restored Juventus to Serie A and found success with Olympique de Marseille. His achievement came as the manager of the French national team, leading them to World Cup glory in 2018.

His style has made him indispensable, and he has never been sacked from any role.

Marcelo Gallardo

Gallardo is a hero at River Plate, where he has led the club to titles, including two Copa Libertadores trophies. His intelligence and ability to rebuild his squads while maintaining success have made him one of South America’s managers.

His tenure at Nacional in Uruguay was also successful, and he has always been in control of his managerial exits.

Pablo Machín

Machín has managed clubs like Numancia, Girona, and Sevilla. His work with Girona, leading them from Spain’s second tier to La Liga, was notable.

Although not always in charge of teams, Machín’s tactics and ability to adapt have helped him avoid the sack throughout his career.

Asier Garitano

Garitano managed clubs like Alicante, Castellón, Orihuela, Leganés, and Real Sociedad.

He is known for guiding Leganés from the Spanish third division to La Liga. His intelligence and rapport with players and clubs have allowed him to progress without being dismissed.