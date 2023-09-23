8 best places to live in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt is a great place to live because it offers a variety of amenities and opportunities for residents. The city has a strong economy and is home to some multinational companies. There are also many educational institutions in Port Harcourt, including the University of Port Harcourt and the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Port Harcourt is also a cultural hub, with various museums, art galleries, and theatres. The city is also known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, offering some of the best places to live in Port Harcourt.

Here are some of the best places to live in Port Harcourt

Old GRA

The Government Residential Area (GRA) is one of Port Harcourt’s most posh neighbourhoods. Many high-ranking government officials, business leaders, and other wealthy people live there. Old GRA is well-known for its peaceful ambience, well-kept roads, and beautiful residences. It’s a popular alternative for high-income earners and expatriates looking for a luxurious lifestyle.

Trans Amadi

Another prominent residential area in Port Harcourt is Trans Amadi. It is located on the city’s outskirts and is noted for its peaceful atmosphere and convenient location. Trans Amadi is home to both residential and commercial properties, as well as a number of schools and hospitals. Given its proximity to major enterprises and industrial districts, it’s an ideal choice for city professionals.

Lekki Garden Estate

Lekki Garden Estate is a gated community located in Port Harcourt’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. It is one of the most secure and well-maintained estates in the city. Apartments, townhouses, and single-family homes are available in Lekki Garden Estate. This is a wonderful choice for families looking for a peaceful and family-friendly setting.

Read also 8 Best places to live in Lagos

Rivtaf Golf Estate

Rivtaf Golf Estate is an additional gated neighbourhood in Port Harcourt. It has a prominent golf course and some residential and business properties. The estate is well-known for its excellent security and well-kept infrastructure.Rivtaf Golf Estate is a popular choice among expatriates and other wealthy individuals.

New GRA

New GRA is a busy and upmarket neighbourhood in Port Harcourt’s core. This neighbourhood is well-known for its active nightlife and is home to a wide range of companies, restaurants, and entertainment facilities. New GRA is a popular choice for young professionals and families searching for a vibrant and convenient place to live.

Peter Odili Road

In Port Harcourt, Peter Odili Road is an important route. Many companies, restaurants, and residential structures surround it. For those looking for a central and handy location, Peter Odili Road is a popular choice.It is a good option for individuals looking for newer housing projects.

Ada George

Ada George is a quiet area on the outskirts of Port Harcourt. It is well-known for its scenic beauty, proximity to the Bonny River, bustling markets, and easy access to necessities.Ada George is famous for families and individuals seeking a pleasant environment.

Rumuibekwe

Rumuibekwe is a Port Harcourt’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area neighbourhood. It houses a number of enterprises, schools, and hospitals. Its infrastructure and amenities have steadily improved, making it an appealing option for middle-class families.Rumuibekwe is a popular alternative for those looking for a good mix of cost and comfort.

Rainbow Town

Rainbow Town is a development of mixed-use buildings in Trans Amadi, Nigeria’s industrial and commercial district. The Rivers State Government and First Bank of Nigeria are partners in the enterprise. It is intended to be a self-contained village, with everything residents need within easy reach.

Port Harcourt offers the best places to live for people of all ages and backgrounds. The city offers a variety of amenities and opportunities for residents, and it is a vibrant and exciting place to be.

When looking for the best place to live in Port Harcourt, it is important to consider your budget, lifestyle, and needs. If you want to live in a safe, secure neighbourhood with great amenities, choose Old GRA, Trans Amadi, Lekki Garden Estate, or Rivtaf Golf Estate. Rumuibekwe may be a great alternative if you seek a more affordable living place.