8 Best places to live in Lagos

On the vibrant coastal shores of Nigeria lies Lagos, a city that stands as the nation’s economic hub. It’s a bustling city with a rich cultural heritage and diverse neighbourhoods, making Lagos home to some of Nigeria’s best places to live.

Lagos is a city that is constantly developing and changing. While it may have a higher cost of living than other parts of the country, many people consider it a worthy investment. From crowded metropolitan centres to peaceful open spaces dotted with exquisite mansions, the city has a lot to offer.

Here are some of the best places to live in Lagos.

Banana Island

Banana Island is an artificial island home to some of the wealthiest people in Nigeria. It is known for its luxurious homes, high-end amenities, quiet streets and serene landscape.

Victoria Island

Victoria Island, located in the heart of Lagos Island and named after Queen Victoria, is another affluent neighbourhood home to many businesses and embassies. It is also well-known for its gorgeous surroundings, including various restaurants, stores, malls, and clubs. It is also a popular tourist destination.

Ikoyi

Ikoyi, on Lagos Island, Ikoyi is a historic neighbourhood known for its beautiful beaches and green spaces. It is also home to several high-end schools and hospitals. This neighbourhood is popular among expatriates because of its high-end real estate, excellent eating places, and luxury hotels. It also houses embassies and corporate offices.

Read also 8 Best places to live in Abuja

Lekki

Lekki is a rapidly growing neighbourhood home to a mix of people from all walks of life. It is known for its beautiful beaches, modern amenities, and vibrant nightlife. It is filled with lovely houses in neighbourhoods such as Nicon Town, Victory Park, Lekki Phase 1, Pinnock, UPDC, and Goshen. This expanding community has outstanding work prospects, government assistance, first-rate schools, medical facilities, shopping centres, and recreational attractions.

Eko Atlantic

Eko Atlantic is a modern city built on reclaimed land off the coast of Victoria Island. It will be built as a smart city with cutting-edge infrastructure and services. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Magodo

Magodo is a quiet neighbourhood that is popular with families. It is known for its good schools, friendly neighbours, and well-maintained streets, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a house in Lagos. It especially appeals to individuals who wish to be close to their workplace.

Surulere

Surulere is a vibrant neighbourhood home to a mix of people from all walks of life. It is known for its lively markets, delicious food, and diverse cultural attractions. This thriving district has outstanding work prospects, government assistance, first-rate schools, healthcare facilities, shopping locations, and recreational experiences.

Read also Fun places to visit in Lagos under 2k

Gbagada

Gbagada is a working-class neighbourhood known for its affordable housing and convenient transportation links. It is also home to many factories and businesses.

It is primarily populated by working-class families that appreciate the appealing properties in locations such as Gbagada Phase 1, Medina Estate, and Ifako. This bustling city is known for its vibrant neighbourhoods and sense of security.

Lagos, Nigeria, is a bustling city with its unique appeal, vibrant culture, various neighbourhoods, and an extensive range of amenities that many consider the best place to live.

Lagos has something for everyone; whether you’re drawn to the energy of the urban landscape or the serenity of its affluent neighbourhoods, it’s evident that this city offers a rich tapestry of experiences for those seeking a lively and rewarding lifestyle, making it a truly remarkable best place to live.