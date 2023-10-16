World food day: 5 best diets

It’s World Food Day, and what better way to celebrate than to learn about some of the best diets. According to the U.S News and World Report, here are the five (5) best diets worldwide:

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that emphasizes plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. It also includes moderate amounts of healthy fats, such as olive oil and avocado, and lean protein, such as fish. For the Mediterranean diet, the intake of meat is very low, and fish is the main source of protein. The Mediterranean diet is linked to a number of health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes,some types of cancer, weight management and longevity. Key ingredients in the Mediterranean diet include: Olive oil, oily fish, fruits and vegetables, whole grains.

DASH diet

The DASH diet or Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension, is a diet designed to lower blood pressure. The DASH is similar to the Mediterranean diet in that it is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean protein. However, the diet limits foods high in saturated fats, such as whole fat dairy and deep-fried foods, foods with added salt (sodium), alcohol, sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods.

Flexitarian diet

The flexitarian diet is a flexible approach to eating that combines the best of both worlds: the health benefits of a vegetarian diet and the occasional inclusion of meat and poultry. The flexitarian diet is a good option for those who want to eat more plant based food but don’t want to give up meat altogether.Some of the benefits of this diet include: decreased risk of heart disease, weight loss, decreased risk of Type 2 diabetes or management of pre-diabetes, cancer prevention.

MIND diet

The MIND diet is a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diet. It was created to help prevent dementia and the slow decline in brain function that happens with age. Foods to eat while on the MIND diet include: green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, olive oil.While food to avoid include: saturated fat, trans fat, red meat and processed food.

TLC diet

The TLC or Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes diet encourages replacing food high in cholesterol and saturated fat with healthier options. The diet was designed to lower cholesterol level. The TLC diet recommends: beans and lentils, eggs, fruits and vegetables, unsaturated fat, whole grain, seafood. Food to avoid while on this diet includes: alcohol, fatty red meat, full-fat dairy like butter,processed meats, and sweetened foods.

So there you have it, five of the best diets in the world. Cheers to a healthier and more delicious journey ahead as we celebrate World Food Day.