Nigeria’s inflation rises to 26.72% on higher food prices

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate quickened to a new 18-year high of 26.72 percent in September 2023 on the back of higher food prices and soft drink.

According to the latest inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, the inflation rose for the ninth straight month to 26.72 percent from 25.80 in the previous month.

Food inflation rate, which constitute more than 50percent of the general inflation rate quickened to 30.64 percent in September from 29.34 percent in the previous month.

It is the highest in rise in 18 years.

