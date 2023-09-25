Deputy governor Hamzat appears at election petition tribunal verdict

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made his presence known at the Rosaline Omotoso Court House in Ikeja as the Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal prepares to render its judgement.

The judgement is for petitions by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, and Azeez Olajide, also known as Jandor, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This legal action is directed against the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Dr. Hamzat arrived at the tribunal at approximately 9:20 AM, flanked by an entourage of aides. He sat near a trusted associate within the section designated for legal representatives in the courtroom.

Stringent security measures were evident in and around the courthouse in anticipation of the tribunal’s judgment. A bomb disposal unit and an augmented contingent of law enforcement officers were strategically positioned to ensure the safety of the proceedings.

The police, in collaboration with the security personnel from the Ikeja High Court, diligently screened all individuals entering the premises. Notably, they barred political supporters from gaining access to the courtroom.