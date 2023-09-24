Lagos tribunal to deliver judgement on Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour petition Monday

The Lagos State Governorship, Election Petitions Tribunal, is set to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Monday, September 25.

Justice Arum Ashom-led Tribunal communicated the development to all parties on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are challenging the return and declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that on August 12, Counsels adopted their final written addresses before the Tribunal.