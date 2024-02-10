7 Things to know about Herbert Wigwe

Herbert Wigwe was the co-founder of Access Bank which the country’s biggest bank by assets.

Wigwe was happily married to Chizoba Wigwe, and the marriage is blessed with four children.

He had a degree in accountancy from the University of Nigeria, an MA in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor), an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London, and was an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Program.

He built a $500 million eponymous university in his hometown in Rivers State. He said the Wigwe University will offer undergraduate courses in management, science and engineering, information technology, and creative arts.

Wigwe previously told BusinessDay that the university has built a power plant to supply electricity to the university and will use holograms and artificial intelligence to ensure a hybrid system for students.

In 1990, Wigwe won the British Council Scholarship to do his masters at North Wales University (now Bangor University). In 1991, he got his masters in Banking and Finance.

Herbert Wigwe and his close friend, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede were presented with a business deal of acquiring a small-scale commercial bank – Access Bank in 2002.

Wigwe has helped to develop some of Africa’s biggest companies in the construction, telecommunications, energy, oil and gas sectors through Access Bank.