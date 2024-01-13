6 richest people in South Africa at the start of 2024

The current estimated combined net worth of the six richest people in South Africa is $26.8 billion, According to Forbes’ real-time tracking of billionaires.

South Africa’s billionaires, representing 25% of Africa’s richest, have attained their wealth through a mix of inheritance and self-made success, as outlined by Forbes.

South Africa native, Elon Musk enters 2024 as the richest person in the world, flaunting a net worth of $251.3 billion currently, having founded firms such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter).

According to Forbes, here are the top 10 richest people South Africa at the start of 2024

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert, a name synonymous with success in the South African business world, with a net worth of $9.8 billion. Rupert’s wealth is primarily derived from his control over the luxury goods conglomerate, Richemont.

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer, with a net worth of $9.4 billion, holds a prominent position in South Africa’s billionaire hierarchy. The Oppenheimer family has long been associated with diamond mining, and Nicky’s fortune stems from the sale of their stake in De Beers, the renowned diamond company.

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe, with a net worth of $2.6 billion, is a prominent figure in South Africa’s mining industry. The founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, Motsepe has played a pivotal role in transforming the mining sector and fostering sustainable development. Beyond mining, he has diversified his portfolio, venturing into sectors such as finance and energy.

Koos Bekker

Koos Bekker, with a net worth of $2.6 billion, is recognized for his contributions to the media and technology sectors. As the former CEO of Naspers, Bekker spearheaded the company’s expansion into emerging markets, particularly in the tech and e-commerce space.

Michiel le Roux

Michiel le Roux, with a net worth of $1.2 billion, has made his mark in the financial sector. As the founder of Capitec Bank, le Roux revolutionized the banking industry by providing accessible and affordable financial services to a broader demographic.

Christoffel Wiese

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Christoffel Wiese has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s retail landscape. Known for his involvement in companies like Shoprite and Pepkor.