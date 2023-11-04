6 Netflix movies to watch this November 2023

November is a great time to curl up on the couch and watch a movie, especially with the cold weather setting in, and Netflix has a great selection of new and returning movies to choose from this month.

Here are six Netflix movies to watch this November 2023.

All the Light We Cannot See – November 2



Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See is a historical drama set during World War II. The story follows two young people, Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a German orphan with a gift for radio engineering, whose lives are intertwined by the war. All the Light We Cannot See is a must-watch for fans of historical dramas. The film is beautifully shot and features excellent performances from its cast.

Selling Sunset Season 7 – November 3

Selling Sunset is a reality TV show that follows the lives of the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The show is known for its drama, luxury real estate, and its over-the-top cast, with agents vying for a remarkable new listing, old friendships are put to the test. Expect explosive conflicts, heated encounters, and surprising revelations. Amid the drama, they still aim to sell houses.

The Killer – November 10



David Fincher, acclaimed for films like “Seven” and “Fight Club,” returns with Netflix’s “The Killer.” Starring Michael Fassbender as an emotionless assassin, the story unfolds as a job gone wrong leads to an international manhunt. The film promises a stylish thriller with Fincher’s direction and a captivating soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Best. Christmas. Ever! – November 16

Charlotte (Heather Graham) and Jackie (Brandy Norwood), once childhood friends, reconnect when Jackie’s holiday newsletter sparks Charlotte’s curiosity. With her husband (Jason Biggs) in tow, Charlotte is determined to uncover the truth behind Jackie’s seemingly perfect life, leading to comical holiday chaos. This glossy Christmas movie promises family-friendly entertainment.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – November 17



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a cult classic action comedy about a slacker who must defeat his girlfriend’s seven evil ex-boyfriends in order to be with her. The film stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Chris Evans. The series, helmed by Bryan Lee O’Malley and produced by Edgar Wright, promises to be a treat for fans.

Squid Game: The Challenge – November 22

This game show is a spin on the hit South Korean drama, with contestants participating in recreations of the deadly schoolyard games.The show will feature 456 contestants competing in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a large cash prize of $4.56 million.it promises entertainment. Note that episodes will be released weekly, not all at once