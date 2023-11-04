9 best action movies on Netflix right now

Action movies are a staple of Netflix’s library, and with so many great options to choose from, it can be tough to decide where to start. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best action movies on Netflix right now.

Here are 9 best action movies on Netflix to watch Now.

Heart of Stone- 2023

This new action thriller from Netflix stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who must team up with a former lover to stop a global terrorist organization from carrying out a devastating attack. The movie is directed by Tom Harper and features a star-studded cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Extraction – 2020

Chris Hemsworth stars in this action-packed thriller as Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is hired to extract a kidnapped child from a war-torn country. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave and features some of the most intense and exhilarating action sequences ever put to film. A sequel, Extraction 2, was released in 2023 and is also available on Netflix.

The Mother – 2023

Jennifer Lopez stars in this action thriller as a retired assassin who is forced back into action to protect her daughter from a dangerous group of criminals. The film is directed by Niki Caro and features a supporting cast that includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal.

The Gray Man – 2022

Ryan Gosling stars in this action thriller as Court Gentry, a CIA agent who is hunted down by a former colleague after he uncovers a dark secret about the agency. The film is directed by the Russo brothers and features a star-studded cast that includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page.

The Woman King – 2022

The Woman King is a visually stunning and action-packed movie that tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female army of warriors who defended the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. The movie stars Viola Davis as General Nanisca, the leader of the Agojie, and also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega.

Bullet Train – 2022

Bullet Train is a stylish and action-packed movie starring Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a skilled assassin who is tasked with retrieving a briefcase on a high-speed train from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, Ladybug quickly discovers that he is not the only assassin on the train, and he must use all of his skills to survive and complete his mission. The movie also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Kate – 2021

Kate is a fast-paced and action-packed movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Kate, a highly trained assassin who is poisoned and has only 24 hours to live. Kate must use her remaining time to track down her killer and get revenge. The movie also stars Woody Harrelson, Miku Martineau, and Michiel Huisman.

The Harder They Fall – 2021

The Harder They Fall is a stylistically unique and action-packed movie set in the American West. The movie stars Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, a notorious outlaw who is killed by Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), a former outlaw who is now a bounty hunter. After Buck’s death, a group of outlaws, bounty hunters, and lawmen converge on the town of Redwood City, California, seeking revenge or profit. The movie also stars Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield.

Red Notice – 2021

Red Notice is a star-studded action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie follows Johnson’s character, an FBI agent, who must team up with Gadot’s character, a world-renowned art thief, and Reynolds’ character, a notorious con man, to catch a most-wanted criminal.