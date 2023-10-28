Netflix reviews for weekender – Week 36

MAKO (2021)

After bumping into this movie so many times, I decided to give it a try; it wasn’t bad movie after all. Nicholas was married to Naheed and they owned a production company that was doing very well, things were going just fine until Nicolas was given an award in place of his wife, this almost destroyed their marriage. They decided to take on a new movie project, that required that they went beneath the water to survey the movie scene, what they found beneath in the wrecked sunk ship, would leave you speechless and bewildered. Most of them regretted signing on to take on that project, but it was too late, it only they had known, they would have rejected the project, as they were all being use, this movie was inspired by real events. The 96m mystery, thriller, dventure movie was directed by Mohamed Khaled, they featured actors like Murat Yildirim, Nicolas Mouawad, Rana Bahgat, Naheed El Sebai, Ebrahim Mohamed, Salma Elshimy and many more.

SOLO (2018)

Solo was a very simple movie, they told us a story of a surfer who loved a particular lady, but didn’t want to let her go. One day as he was embarking on one of his surfing trips alone, he falls off a cliff and into the deep sea, where he is forced to fight for his life or die, this movie was based on true events and was extremely touching, you will need to pay full attention and read as they told the story from the past, nice movie for those that like simple drama movies. The 90m Spanish, Drama, independent drama movie was directed by Hugo Stuven, they featured acts like alain Hernande, aura Garrido and Ben Temple etc.

SICARIO 2: SOLDADO (2018)

The action for this movie started from start to finish, what started out as a simple trigger to find out who really started a fight, became so dirty and personal. A group of Mexican cartels were suspected of trafficking terror, to help resolve the issue, the federal agents decided to hire a hitman to help them do the dirty job and clean the system, without having it traced to them, little did they know that, it will become so bloody, the main issue will be how the deliver the daughter of the cartels king back without a scratch or aggravate the different cartels.