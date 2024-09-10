5,000 benefit from free eye medical outreach in Borno

The Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) has provided free eye surgeries for at least 5,000 beneficiaries in Borno State.

Speaking during a press conference organized as part of its 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, tagged ‘KANEM 2024’ held in Maiduguri, the State Capital, Ibrahim Oreagba, President of the Association, said the service was part of a week-long event kick-starting the medical outreach.

He said that thousands of the people at Gonidamgari Community received free eye services, including free eye tests, laboratory tests, consultations, medication, among others.

He noted that the free medical outreach was part of the Association’s move to create awareness on health concerns and support the vulnerable and the downtrodden in the Society.

“We provided free eye surgery for patients at UMTH and general surgery at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri and over 5000 people benefited from our outreach. Our mission and objectives are to support the needy by way of providing all sorts of interventions to the people who can’t afford the basic medical services.

“The programme aims to reach out to underserved populations in Borno, especially the needy, and provide them with the much-needed medical attention and support. The plan is to also provide normal medical services and identify patients needing surgical and other forms of medical intervention. we will set a later date to conduct surgery for the identified patients”, he assured

He also explained that while the Association intended to provide comprehensive medical services within the hospitals, it had also decided to take its commitment to the community a step further by offering a free medical outreach programme.

He urged the Government at all levels to prioritise security and economic empowerment to alleviate the negative impacts of the ongoing global economic crisis and insecurity.

He also requested healthcare providers to prioritise emotional intelligence through training, role modelling, mentorship and the creation of a supportive work environment.